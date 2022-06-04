Left Menu

Russian governor says Ukraine hits border village, one man injured

The governor of Russia's western Bryansk region said on Saturday that one man was slightly injured by shrapnel and two houses were set on fire after Ukraine's forces carried out strikes on a village. Alexander Bogomaz, the governor, said the man was treated in a local hospital. Ukraine's officials were not immediately available to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:26 IST
Russian governor says Ukraine hits border village, one man injured
Alexander Bogomaz Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The governor of Russia's western Bryansk region said on Saturday that one man was slightly injured by shrapnel and two houses were set on fire after Ukraine's forces carried out strikes on a village. Alexander Bogomaz, the governor, said the man was treated in a local hospital.

Ukraine's officials were not immediately available to comment. Russia has blamed Ukraine for sporadic attacks on its border regions, including Bryansk, since the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022