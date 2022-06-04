Russian governor says Ukraine hits border village, one man injured
The governor of Russia's western Bryansk region said on Saturday that one man was slightly injured by shrapnel and two houses were set on fire after Ukraine's forces carried out strikes on a village. Alexander Bogomaz, the governor, said the man was treated in a local hospital. Ukraine's officials were not immediately available to comment.
Ukraine's officials were not immediately available to comment. Russia has blamed Ukraine for sporadic attacks on its border regions, including Bryansk, since the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24.
