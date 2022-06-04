Left Menu

Maha: Revenue official held for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 04-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 20:18 IST
Maha: Revenue official held for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

A revenue official was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for permitting illegal sand trucks to operate in Nilanga of Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught Nilanga Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

The accused official had allegedly demanded Rs 1.8 lakh, but after negotiations had settled for Rs 1.5 lakh, for allegedly allowing illegal sand trucks to operate in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022