Shameful act to attack a judge: Dhankhar takes on Abhishek again

Hitting out at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said it was a ''shameful act'' to attack a judge who has exposed a recruitment scam.

Speaking to reporters at the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, Dhankhar said nobody is above the law.

''Those who are chest-thumping and saying that they will continue to say this a thousand times will face the power of truth. I have gone through the statement very minutely. This is a shameful attack on an individual judge who has exposed the country's most severe recruitment scam,'' Dhankhar said, without naming Banerjee.

He was referring to the TMC leader's statement at a rally in Haldia last week where he had criticised ''one per cent of the judiciary'' for ordering CBI probe in ''every case'' in the state.

''I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are in hand-in-gloves and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary,'' Banerjee had said.

Soon after he made the comment, Dhankhar had said that ''the honourable Member of Parliament has crossed the red line''.

To this, Banerjee had said he has always believed in speaking truth to power.

''Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE'. I rest my case here!'' he had tweeted.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI investigations in a number of cases in the last one year, including post-poll violence and recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC).

Before leaving for New Delhi after a trip to Darjeeling, Dhankhar said, ''Who were given the jobs? Those who never sat for the examinations as well as those whose names were not there on the list. In this backdrop, giving such a statement at a public rally is not correct.'' PTI SCH SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)