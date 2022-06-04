Left Menu

8 people rescued after fire breaks out at building in Jaipur

Eight people were rescued after a fire broke out at a commercial-cum-residential building in Vidhyadhar Nagar here on Saturday, police said.No loss of life was reported in the incident, they said.The fire broke out on the seventh floor of Sun-Moon Tower and eight people got trapped in the building.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:27 IST
Eight people were rescued after a fire broke out at a commercial-cum-residential building in Vidhyadhar Nagar here on Saturday, police said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of Sun-Moon Tower and eight people got trapped in the building. They were rescued by fire personnel through an air hydraulic escalator, an official said.

''The fire probably broke out due to a short circuit. It was brought under control by eight fire tenders and an air hydraulic escalator. There were no casualties in the fire,'' Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad said.

Station House Officer Vidhyadhar Nagar Virendra Kuril said no case had been registered so far.

Based on preliminary investigation, he too said the fire was probably caused due to a short circuit.

