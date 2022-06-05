Left Menu

UAPA case: SIA conducts raids at various places along LoC in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 00:12 IST
UAPA case: SIA conducts raids at various places along LoC in Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at various important locations in the border district of Poonch here in connection with a terrorism-related case, officials said.

A special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch in connection with the investigation of an important case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

The team visited various important locations on the border and conducted search and seizure, they said.

It is worth mentioning here that Director SIA after reviewing the working of SIA Jammu has issued strict directions to speed up investigations to unearth terror networks.

The SIA is a specialized agency constituted by the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases. PTI AB RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

