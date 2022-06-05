Jordanian army says two pilots killed in a plane crash
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 05-06-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 13:09 IST
Two Jordanian pilots were killed on Sunday in a plane crash in northern Jordan during training exercises, the Jordanian army said, citing a technical error.
The training plane crashed on empty land in the Ramtha area near the border with Syria, the army added in a statement.
