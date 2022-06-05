EC top brass plants saplings to mark Environment Day

The top brass of the Election Commission on Sunday planted saplings to mark Environment Day.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey along with Secretary-General Umesh Sinha, Director General Dharmendra Sharma, and other officers of the EC planted saplings at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) premises.

IIIDEM is the training arm of EC.

A booklet was unveiled and an exhibition inaugurated on various eco-friendly initiatives taken by the poll panel and chief electoral officers in the states during elections.

Addressing the occasion, Election Commissioner Pandey said 'reduce, reuse, and recycle is an integral motto of the EC's approach to environmentally sound election management practices, an EC statement said.

The EC had recently directed all its state CEOs to ensure compliance with plastic and solid waste management rules as notified by the government.

The teams have also been asked to take due care to ensure that publicity material like flex, pamphlets, and bags should be by the government's guidelines and avoid single-use plastic.

