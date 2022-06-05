Left Menu

Russia says it destroyed tanks in Kyiv sent by European countries - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 14:45 IST
Russia says it destroyed tanks in Kyiv sent by European countries - RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian strikes destroyed tanks and other armored vehicles on the outskirts of Kyiv that had been provided to Ukraine by European countries, Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry's statement came after the Ukrainian capital was rocked by several explosions early on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022