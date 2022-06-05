Russia says it destroyed tanks in Kyiv sent by European countries - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 14:45 IST
Russian strikes destroyed tanks and other armored vehicles on the outskirts of Kyiv that had been provided to Ukraine by European countries, Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry's statement came after the Ukrainian capital was rocked by several explosions early on Sunday.
