Delhi LG visits Yamuna Biodiversity Park, interacts with DU students on World Environment Day

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the Yamuna Biodiversity Park on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday and interacted with DU students.

''Visited the Yamuna Bio Diversity Park and celebrated #WorldEnvironmentDay with students of Delhi University. Exhorted the young minds to own up their city and participate as equal stakeholders in the efforts to clean Delhi and rejuvenate its ecology and environment,'' Saxena said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, he said there should be concern about waste and sewer management, e-waste and water conservation.

''On #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us join hands to preserve and protect Mother Earth! Let us pledge to make Delhi green, clean and livable. Waste and sewer management, plastic, e-waste, urban forests, water conservation and recycling should be our concern. We will do it together,'' the LG tweeted.

