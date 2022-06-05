Left Menu

BJP's denouncement of insult of any religious personality aimed at intl audience: Omar Abdullah

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 17:12 IST
Omar Abdullah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the BJP ''suddenly waking up'' to denounce the insult of any religious personality has nothing to do with having ''offended'' the sentiments of Muslims in the country but is aimed at an international audience.

The National Conference leader's remarks came after the BJP, seeking to defuse a row over allegedly controversial remarks made by its spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed, said it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

''There is a context to the BJP suddenly waking up to denounce ''insult to any religious personalities of any religion'' and it has nothing to do with having offended the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims in India. This apology of a statement is aimed at an international audience,'' Abdullah said in a tweet.

In a statement, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.

Later, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party. A communication to her from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

Sharma's remarks in a news debate triggered protests by Muslim groups.

The BJP also expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads its Delhi media cell, from the party, saying that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

On Sharma's suspension and Jindal's expulsion from the BJP, Abdullah said, ''The reaction in the Arab world must have really stung''.

Jindal said his remarks were not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

