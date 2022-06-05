Left Menu

NCB busts factory illegally making psychotropic drugs in Gujarat; 4 held

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau busted a factory in Gujarat's Vapi allegedly involved in the illegal manufacturing of psychotropic substances and arrested four persons, the NCB said on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, the Ahmedabad zonal unit of the NCB identified a factory located in Vapi that was allegedly involved in the manufacture of psychotropic substances suspected to be alprazolam/nordazepam without a license for illicit sale, it said in a release.

Around 68 kg of the illegal psychotropic substances were seized and four persons were arrested, it said.

The NCB said that following the specific input, the team was keeping surveillance for the last 7-8 days. ''Till now four persons have been apprehended, the factory premises and chemicals used for manufacturing have been seized, and investigation is underway,'' it said. Alprazolam is a scheduled H1 drug specified under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

