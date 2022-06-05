Left Menu

Delhi LG visits Yamuna Biodiversity Park, interacts with DU students on World Environment Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the DDA's Yamuna Biodiversity Park on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday and interacted with students of Delhi University. Saxena walked along the trail passing through various functional eco systems created and nurtured in the park and took keen interest in the existing flora and fauna, a statement said. He also visited the medicinal garden, herbal park, butterfly park and the wet lands and water bodies developed in the park. While appreciating the dedicated efforts of the scientists, officers and their team for having relivened the heritage of Yamuna river, he stressed that the time had come to take the Yamuna Bio Diversity Park, as indeed the other parks being developed in Delhi to the next level by innovating, upscaling and reinventing.

He suggested that the park should undertake plantation of Sandalwood and Moringa trees apart from Bamboo. This he said, will not only increase the Oxygenating capacity of the park but will also add to its financial viability, making it sustainable in the long run.

''Visited the Yamuna Bio Diversity Park and celebrated #WorldEnvironmentDay with students of Delhi University. Exhorted the young minds to own up their city and participate as equal stakeholders in the efforts to clean Delhi and rejuvenate its ecology and environment,'' Saxena said in a tweet. The LG also stressed upon the need to explore the possibility of using the water conserved and recharged by the parks for augmenting the city supply with the aim of making Delhi self sufficient, the statement added.

He also visited a Sewage Treatment Plant in Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri and a Rain Water Harvesting site in the NDMC area.

Earlier in the day, he said there should be concern about waste and sewer management, e-waste and water conservation.

''On #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us join hands to preserve and protect Mother Earth! Let us pledge to make Delhi green, clean and livable. Waste and sewer management, plastic, e-waste, urban forests, water conservation and recycling should be our concern. We will do it together,'' the LG tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

