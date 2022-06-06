Google told to pay Australian politician $515,000 over defamatory Youtube videos
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-06-2022 06:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 06:07 IST
An Australian court ordered Google to pay A$715,000 ($515,000) to a former senior lawmaker on Monday after finding that a Youtube star's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" drove him to quit politics prematurely.
($1 = 1.3883 Australian dollars)
