Google told to pay Australian politician $515,000 over defamatory Youtube videos

An Australian court ordered Google to pay A$715,000 ($515,000) to a former senior lawmaker on Monday after finding that a Youtube star's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" drove him to quit politics prematurely.

($1 = 1.3883 Australian dollars)

