S.Korea's Yoon says N.Korea's missiles, nuclear arms threat to world peace
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-06-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 07:07 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programmes have reached a level where they pose a threat to regional and world peace.
Yoon made the comment at a Memorial Day event a day after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles in probably its largest single test.
