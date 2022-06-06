MP: Senior EPFO official held taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Police have arrested the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional commissioner here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakh from an businessman to settle a case, officials said on Monday.

Aniruddh Pimplapure, the owner of the BR Company, had in his police complaint alleged that the EPFO's regional commissioner Satish Kumar was pressuring him to pay Rs 10 lakh to avoid action from the EPFO, the MP police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said in a release without specifying further details.

After verifying the complaint, the police laid a trap on Sunday evening and caught Kumar red-handed at his residence while accepting Rs five lakh as the first instalment of the bribe from the complainant, the EOW said. A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police added.

