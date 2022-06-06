Left Menu

BSF troops gun down 'smuggler' near Indo-Bangla border

An alleged smuggler was shot dead by BSF troops in West Bengals Murshidabad district during an encounter at the Indo-Bangla border, officials said.The incident happened on Sunday, when BSF personnel observed the movement of smugglers in the area, they said.When the jawans tried to stop the smugglers, they were attacked with sharp weapons.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 10:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged smuggler was shot dead by BSF troops in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during an encounter at the Indo-Bangla border, officials said.

The incident happened on Sunday when BSF personnel observed the movement of "smugglers" in the area, they said.

''When the jawans tried to stop the smugglers, they were attacked with sharp weapons. The troopers initially tried to stop them by using nonlethal weapons. Sensing danger, one of the jawans was compelled to use his personal safety weapon and shot the smuggler,'' a BSF statement said.

Later, the body of the "smuggler" was recovered, and he has been identified as Rohil Mandal.

His body was handed over to police, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

