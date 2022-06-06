Left Menu

Ukraine's position has 'worsened a little' in Sievierodonetsk fighting

Ukraine's position "worsened a little" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but Kyiv's forces defended their positions against Russia in an industrial zone as heavy fighting raged, the regional governor said on Monday. Ukrainian forces had been trying to hold their ground after saying they had retaken half of the embattled city in Luhansk province, where Russian forces have concentrated their assault on Ukraine's eastern Donbas heartland. "The fiercest fighting is in Sievierodonetsk.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 12:54 IST
Ukraine's position has 'worsened a little' in Sievierodonetsk fighting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's position "worsened a little" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but Kyiv's forces defended their positions against Russia in an industrial zone as heavy fighting raged, the regional governor said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces had been trying to hold their ground after saying they had retaken half of the embattled city in Luhansk province, where Russian forces have concentrated their assault on Ukraine's eastern Donbas heartland. "The fiercest fighting is in Sievierodonetsk. Fast-moving fighting is happening right now," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai told national television.

"Our defenders managed to undertake a counter-attack for a certain time; they liberated almost half of the city. But now the situation has worsened a little for us again," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022