Three die after drinking contaminated water in Raichur, CM orders probe and Rs 5 lakh compensation

Three died after consumption of contaminated water in Raichur district, following which Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered a probe into and announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the family of the deceased.According to sources, several people, including children, have been hospitalised in Raichur after consuming contaminated water.The government has taken seriously three deaths in Raichur, caused due to drinking contaminated water.

06-06-2022
Three died after consumption of contaminated water in Raichur district, following which Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered a probe into and announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the family of the deceased.

According to sources, several people, including children, have been hospitalized in Raichur after consuming contaminated water.

''The government has taken seriously three deaths in Raichur, caused due to drinking contaminated water. I have asked Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board's Chief Engineer to conduct a thorough inquiry about the reasons. Some are blaming it on the damaged pipeline due to rains...we are getting a technical report,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Deputy Commissioner of the district has been asked to get samples of all wards in Raichur city tested and get the certification regarding the safety of the drinking water.

''A police inquiry will also be done by a team headed by DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), regarding any lapses on part of the officials, involving technical support and action will be taken against the guilty,'' he said.

Bommai also announced Rs five lakh compensation, under the CM's relief fund, to the family of each deceased.

