Medical team leaves Erode for Salem to enquire into ovum case

Erode (TN), June 6 (PTI): To enquire into a complaint of collection of ovum (eggs) from a minor girl, a six-member medical team formed by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday left here for Salem where they would visit a Fertility Cure Hospital as part of the probe and submit a report to the government in a couple of days. On Sunday, the team met the 16-year-old girl, who narrated her ordeal which had been taking place since she was 13.

The victim explained how her mother Indirani and her paramour Syed Ali had forced her to donate eggs to private clinics in Perundurai (Erode), Salem and Hosur areas.

The girl stated that she was sexually assaulted by Syed Ali several times and the team recorded the details.

The police said they enquired with the infertility cure hospitals in the district where the girl was forced to donate her eggs.

On Saturday, the Erode District Additional Superintendent of Police Kanageswari, the investigation officer in the case, sent summons to two infertility cure hospitals. The officials from the two hospitals appeared and answered to the queries raised by the investigation officer for about five hours.

