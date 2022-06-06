Ukraine's Zelenskiy says UK's Johnson confirmed new defence aid package in phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a new package of UK military aid to Ukraine in a call between the two leaders.

Zelesnkiy added that he and Johnson were "looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock (Ukraine's) ports," referring to Russia's naval blockade of Ukraine which has left the latter unable to export much of its agricultural produce.

