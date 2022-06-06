Ukraine's Zelenskiy says UK's Johnson confirmed new defence aid package in phone call
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:06 IST
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a new package of UK military aid to Ukraine in a call between the two leaders.
Zelesnkiy added that he and Johnson were "looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock (Ukraine's) ports," referring to Russia's naval blockade of Ukraine which has left the latter unable to export much of its agricultural produce.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
