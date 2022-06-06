Following are areca nut, coconut prices: Areca nut (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 51,000 to Rs 54,500 model Rs 53,500 New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 41,500 Koka : Rs 20,000 to Rs 24,000 model Rs 22,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 16,000 to Rs 26,000 model Rs 23,000 2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 13,000.

