HC seeks evidence, documents from lower court in case against G N Saibaba, appeal to be heard after two weeks

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:11 IST
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought from a sessions court all evidence material and documents related to the case against former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, sentenced to life for Maoist links in 2017.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Saibaba, who is 90 per cent physically disabled, against the sessions court judgement of March 2017 which convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On Monday, Special Public Prosecutor P K Sathianathan informed the HC that electronic data and other articles that were used as evidence in the case were still lying with the Gadchiroli sessions court.

The high court then directed that these items be produced before it, and posted the appeal for hearing after two weeks.

Apart from Saibaba, five others were held guilty in the case. They too have filed appeals in the HC.

