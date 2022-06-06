Encounter underway in J-K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)