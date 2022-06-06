Left Menu

Encounter underway in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:29 IST
Encounter underway in J-K's Baramulla
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022