J&K: Man, his son drown in river

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his son died after drowning in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, officials said.

Ashok was taking a bath in the Naaz-Phinnu river in the Billawar area, when he slipped into deep waters, they said.

His father Seva Rama jumped into river to save him but both of them drowned, police said.

After getting information, the police and locals rushed to spot and fished out their bodies, they said, adding that the man and his son were grazing the cattle in the area. The police have registered a case in this connection.

