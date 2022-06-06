Left Menu

Ittehad-e-Millat Council demands action against Nupur Sharma

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:34 IST
The Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) on Monday said it will hold protests in Bareilly and across the country on June 10 if no action was initiated against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma, its national spokesperson, and expelled the party's Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

In a statement issued here, the IMC chief Maulana Tauqir Raza welcomed Sharma's suspension, but said the protests would continue until action is taken against her.

When contacted, Bareilly District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 is in force in Bareilly, and there was no official information of any protest on June 10.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the alleged derogatory remarks which have caused a stir abroad, especially in Arab countries, the BJP issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

