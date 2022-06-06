Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL80 DEF-MISSILE India successfully tests Agni-4 missile New Delhi: India on Monday successfully carried out a ''training launch'' of the Agni-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, marking a significant boost to the country's military capabilities.

DEL64 PB-LD BLUESTAR ANNIVERSARY Akal Takht Jathedar expresses concern over 'spread of Christianity' in Punjab villages Amritsar: Expressing concern over ''spread of Christianity'' in Punjab, Akal Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh on Monday asserted that ''churches and mosques'' are being built in numbers in rural parts of the state and urged Sikh preachers to visit villages to promote Sikhism.

DEL75 PB-MOOSEWALA-LD SUSPECT-ARREST Moosewala killing: Punjab Police nabs one more suspect from Haryana; eight sharp shooters identified Bathinda (Punjab): The Punjab Police has arrested one more person from Haryana in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, even as sources said eight sharp shooters have also been identified.

BOM17 MH-NUPUR-MUMBAI POLICE Remarks against Prophet: Mumbai Police will summon Nupur Sharma to record her statement, says city police chief Mumbai: Mumbai Police will summon Nupur Sharma, a former national spokesperson of BJP, to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said on Monday.

CAL14 WB-MAMATA-LD CHANCELLOR Cabinet approves CM as chancellor of state varsities replacing guv Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to remove the governor and make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run agriculture, health and animal resources universities, in addition to those under the education department, a senior official said.

LEGAL: LGD9 SC-NEET SC agrees to consider plea seeking special stray round of counselling in NEET New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea by medical students seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats under the All-India Quota (AIQ) in the NEET 2021.

FOREIGN: FGN47 WASIA-BJP-2NDLD CONTROVERSY Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Afghanistan condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet Dubai: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Afghanistan on Monday joined several Muslim nations to condemn the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammad, stressing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs.

FGN29 PAK-OPPOSITION-PM-DIALOGUE Imran Khan-led PTI rejects PM Shehbaz's offer of 'grand dialogue' on reviving Pak economy Islamabad: Pakistan's main opposition party led by ousted premier Imran Khan on Monday rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer of holding a ''grand dialogue'' among all stakeholders to fix the cash-starved country's economic woes, saying the government was making ''hilarious claims'' to hide its failures. By Sajjad Hussain.

