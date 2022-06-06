Left Menu

Kanpur police issue poster with 40 suspects of June 3 clash

Kanpur Police on Monday issued a poster of 40 suspects allegedly involved in the clash that occurred on June 3, said UP Police.

06-06-2022
Kanpur police issue poster with 40 suspects of June 3 clash
Picture Courtesy: UP Police . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police issued posters on the basis of the CCTV footage, added the UP police.

The police appealed to the public to help in the search for the suspects. (ANI)

