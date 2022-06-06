Kanpur police issue poster with 40 suspects of June 3 clash
Kanpur Police on Monday issued a poster of 40 suspects allegedly involved in the clash that occurred on June 3, said UP Police.
The police issued posters on the basis of the CCTV footage, added the UP police.
The police appealed to the public to help in the search for the suspects. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
