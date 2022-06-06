Left Menu

Three members of marriage party killed in UP road crash

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:48 IST
Three members of a marriage party were killed and two others injured after their car overturned in this district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 53 km from the district headquarters, near Pipra Parshauni village on the Sonauli-Gorakhpur road late Sunday night, SO of Koluhi police station Abhishek Singh said.

The car occupants were travelling from Ratanpur village to Shiswaniya Bishun village to attend a marriage ceremony, he said, adding that prima facie it appears that the accident took place due to overspeeding.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Kishun (45), Niraj (30) and Shravan Giri (23), residents of Nautanwa area of the district, police said.

The injured have been admitted to BRD Medical College Gorakhpur for treatment, he said.

