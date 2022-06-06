Karate instructor arrested for `raping' minor student
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:49 IST
A karate instructor has been arrested in the district for allegedly raping an 11-year-old student, police said on Monday.
The teacher was identified as Gopal (40), a resident of Vivekanand Nagar, Kanhan.
On Thursday, at 4.30 am, he took the 11-year-old girl to Jabalpur service road on motorcyle on the pretext of karate class and raped her, said a police official.
A case was registered after she told her parents about the incident. The teacher was soon arrested and further probe is on, the official added.
