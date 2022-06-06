Left Menu

Karate instructor arrested for `raping' minor student

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:49 IST
Karate instructor arrested for `raping' minor student
  • Country:
  • India

A karate instructor has been arrested in the district for allegedly raping an 11-year-old student, police said on Monday.

The teacher was identified as Gopal (40), a resident of Vivekanand Nagar, Kanhan.

On Thursday, at 4.30 am, he took the 11-year-old girl to Jabalpur service road on motorcyle on the pretext of karate class and raped her, said a police official.

A case was registered after she told her parents about the incident. The teacher was soon arrested and further probe is on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022