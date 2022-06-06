Goa cops launch drive against illegal massage parlours on CM's orders

The Goa Police on Monday cracked down on illegal massage parlours in the coastal state on directions of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, days after some tourists were allegedly attacked at a salon near here last month.

One person was arrested at Anjuna during the day even as several teams of police personnel fanned out to various coastal areas to check illegalities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told reporters that a person was arrested in Anjuna as he was operating a massage parlour without a proper license.

He will be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Dalvi said the police are mainly checking violations of mandatory norms like possessing a compulsory certificate from the state health department.

He said permission from various authorities like the Health Department, the Goa State Pollution Control Board, the Panchayat and the NOC from the owner of the space is required for operating massage parlours.

The action follows the orders from the chief minister who has directed all the police stations to crack down on illegal massage parlours across the state after the recent incident of attack on tourists from neighbouring Maharashtra at a beauty parlour in Mapusa town.

Sawant on Sunday visited the Calangute police station and later went to the beach to hold a meeting with police officers.

“I have directed the police to start cracking down on illegal massage parlours immediately across the state,” the chief minister told reporters.

Henceforth, police inspectors will be held responsible for any illegal parlours operating in their areas of jurisdiction, he said.

“Action will be taken against the officers who fail to shut down such illegal establishments,” Sawant said.

The CM also said the state police personnel will soon start patrolling in civil clothes near the beaches and the number of officers will be increased in the upcoming tourist season after the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Goa medical cell on Monday demanded that all the legal spas and massage parlours in the coastal state be covered under a regulatory body and illegal ones shut down.

Goa BJP medical cell chief Dr Shekhar Salkar said all the spas and massage parlours operating in the state with requisite permissions should come under a regulatory body so that the government does not lose revenue while people and tourists are not cheated and taken for a ride.

Salkar said illegal spas and massage parlours operating under the guise of Ayurveda centers are spoiling the reputation of Goa.

He has sought clarification on rules governing or operating spas/ massage parlours and other beauty or cosmetics-related activities like tattooing, hair transplant, piercing etc. He said these activities should come under the Clinical Establishment Act.

“All Ayurveda practitioners, centers and wellness clinics/centers having medical health professionals should come under the Clinical Establishment Act,” he said. Salkar demanded the formation of an independent cell with a designated nodal officer of Goa Police with adequate members for the North Goa and South Goa districts to inspect and take action against illegal activities under the guise of massage parlours.

