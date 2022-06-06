Left Menu

Russia sanctions U.S. treasury and energy secretaries, defence and media bosses

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 23:02 IST
Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 61 U.S. officials including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and leading defence and media executives, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it had imposed personal sanctions in retaliation for "constantly expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business".

