Man sentenced to 10 years' jail for shooting cop in Rajasthan village

A local court on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for shooting at a police personnel four years ago, a court official said. Additional Sessions Judge B S Chandel awarded the sentence, he said. The incident dates back to July of 2018, when head constable Sawant Ram, posted at Ranoli Police Station, tried to apprehend a group of people in Rajpur village on a tip-off that they were drinking liquor and carrying weapons, Public prosecutor Ashok Nagar said. During the chase, the accused opened fire at police and shot Sawant Ram in his stomach. Police registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused, and launched a search operation to nab him, he said. Subhash Kharra, the accused, was later arrested and his weapons were seized. A charge sheet was filed against them in the court. Hemant Kumar alias Kalu, another accused in the case, is still absconding, Nagar said.

