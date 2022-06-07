2 held in Jharkhand's Chatra with arms, ammunition

Two persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the arrest was made near Morhar river in the Pratappur police station area when they were allegedly delivering the arms to members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a senior officer said.

Those arrested have told the police that they were working for notorious gangster Laloo Khan, who was active in Bihar and Jharkhand, he said.

Several cases were pending against the duo in Pratappur and Dhobhi police stations, he added.

