Crisis-hit Sri Lanka gets $55-mln credit line from India for fertilizers

Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a $55-million credit line from India's Exim Bank for the crisis-stricken Indian Ocean nation to buy fertilizers, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.

The country of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, battling a shortage of foreign exchange that has stalled imports of essential items such as fuel, medicine, and fertilizers.

