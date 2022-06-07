Crisis-hit Sri Lanka gets $55-mln credit line from India for fertilizers
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 07-06-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 10:23 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a $55-million credit line from India's Exim Bank for the crisis-stricken Indian Ocean nation to buy fertilizers, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.
The country of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, battling a shortage of foreign exchange that has stalled imports of essential items such as fuel, medicine, and fertilizers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sri Lanka's
- Indian Ocean
Advertisement