Left Menu

Additional sanctions on Russian state companies announced

“Russia’s largest company and dozens of military and industrial corporations sanctioned today play a crucial role fuelling the illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:33 IST
Additional sanctions on Russian state companies announced
“Russia’s largest company and dozens of military and industrial corporations sanctioned today play a crucial role fuelling the illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine,” said Nanaia Mahuta. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has announced additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises and defence entities in response to the ongoing brutality in Ukraine.

"Russia's largest company and dozens of military and industrial corporations sanctioned today play a crucial role in fuelling the illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"Aotearoa New Zealand continues to stand strong against Putin's invasion, by imposing sanctions and taking measures to support Ukraine to influence Russia away from war.

"We do not want sanctioned individuals and entities to find this country is a safe haven for them, or for New Zealand businesses to inadvertently fund the war. It is important for us to play our part by putting the brakes on the machinery of war.

"These companies, controlled by Putin's government, are of strategic importance to Russia because they provide raw materials, infrastructure, communications, transportation, weapons, and funding.

"One of the state entities is Gazprom, Russia's largest company and a key source of Russia's export revenue through its gas sales. We have also sanctioned entities that are building weapons and military technology for Putin's war and are part of Russia's vast military-industrial complex.

"In these latest sanctions, 44 entities have been designated, including six Belarusian defence entities. New Zealanders will be prohibited from dealing with these companies.

"Aotearoa New Zealand's sanctions contribute to international efforts to limit Russia's ability to finance and equip the war in Ukraine. Sanctions under the Act target individuals and companies that are economically or strategically important to Russia.

"The Russia Sanctions Act passed unanimously by the New Zealand Parliament in March allows for a wide range of measures including travel bans, asset freezes, prohibitions on financial dealings, and bans on ships or aircraft entering New Zealand," said Nanaia Mahuta.

Further information on sanctions taken under the Russia Sanctions Act 2022 can be found on the MFAT website: www.mfat.govt.nz/Russia-Sanctions

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022