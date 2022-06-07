Left Menu

Iranian army commander threatens Israeli cities if enemy makes "any mistake" -Tasnim

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:11 IST
Iranian army commander threatens Israeli cities if enemy makes "any mistake" -Tasnim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran will raze the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa should its enemy Israel make any mistake, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Iran's regular army ground forces' commander Kiumars Heydari as saying on Tuesday.

"For any mistake made by the enemy, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground by the order of the Supreme Leader," Heydari said.

