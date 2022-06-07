Left Menu

Nigeria church attack killed 22 and injured 50 - official

Sunday's attack on St Francis Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo killed 22 people and injured 50, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday. Unknown assailants attacked the congregation with guns and explosives during Pentecost Sunday mass.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:03 IST
Nigeria church attack killed 22 and injured 50 - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Sunday's attack on St Francis Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo killed 22 people and injured 50, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.

Unknown assailants attacked the congregation with guns and explosives during Pentecost Sunday mass. Authorities had not previously released any casualty figures. Media reports had said more than 50 people were killed. It is not uncommon for conflicting casualty figures to emerge in the aftermath of disasters in Nigeria.

Authorities have not given any information about the identity of the attackers or their motive. Police said on Monday they had recovered unexploded bombs as well as casings from bullets used in AK-47 assault rifles.

They said some of the attackers had positioned themselves among the worshippers while others fired into the church from different directions. Inside the church, streaks of blood on the floors and walls, broken furniture, glass and plaster debris and abandoned personal items testified to the violence of the attack.

Survivors were being treated in hospital for lacerations, bullet wounds and blast injuries, doctors said. Two is located in Ondo State in southwestern Nigeria, a part of the country that is not usually prone to religious violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022