Ukraine's forces doing all to hold position in Sievierodonetsk -mayor

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their position in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where the situation has remained very difficult, mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television on Tuesday.

He said Russia was sending more troops, aiming to capture the whole city.

"Our armed forces have strengthened their positions and are holding the line," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)