Ukraine's forces doing all to hold position in Sievierodonetsk -mayor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their position in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where the situation has remained very difficult, mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television on Tuesday.

He said Russia was sending more troops, aiming to capture the whole city.

"Our armed forces have strengthened their positions and are holding the line," he said.

