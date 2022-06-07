Delhi govt's Labour Dept forms 'Data Cell' to make data available at single window

The Delhi government's Labour Department has formed a five-member 'Data Cell' that will act as a ''single point of information'' to improve data collection and make it available at a single window, an order said.

The department has also constituted a six-member committee to ''examine and update'' its citizen charter.

According to the order, the Data Cell will be responsible for collecting data from all district offices along with different branches of the labour department.

It will be headed by System Analyst Karundeep Kaur and other members will include the statistical officer of the planning branch, junior assistants of the administration branch of the department.

''The Data Cell will act as a Single Point of Information. The Data Cell shall ensure the collection of data in an informative way from electrical inspectorate, directorate of industrial safety and health, district offices of labour department etc and also from other concerned departments like ESIC, EPFO as and when required and shall keep the data handy and readily available on demand,'' the order issued on Monday stated.

In another order, the Labour Department said a six-member panel has been formed to ''examine and update'' its citizen charter.

The committee will be headed by Deputy Labour Commissioner (Admin) Anita Rana.

''Competent authority has desired that the committee shall finalise and update the citizen charter of the department within two weeks, upload the same on the website of labour department and get the relevant part pasted on the prominent place in the district offices and the HQ,'' the order stated.

