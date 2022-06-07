Left Menu

Delhi govt's Labour Dept forms 'Data Cell' to make data available at single window

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:45 IST
Delhi govt's Labour Dept forms 'Data Cell' to make data available at single window
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Labour Department has formed a five-member 'Data Cell' that will act as a ''single point of information'' to improve data collection and make it available at a single window, an order said.

The department has also constituted a six-member committee to ''examine and update'' its citizen charter.

According to the order, the Data Cell will be responsible for collecting data from all district offices along with different branches of the labour department.

It will be headed by System Analyst Karundeep Kaur and other members will include the statistical officer of the planning branch, junior assistants of the administration branch of the department.

''The Data Cell will act as a Single Point of Information. The Data Cell shall ensure the collection of data in an informative way from electrical inspectorate, directorate of industrial safety and health, district offices of labour department etc and also from other concerned departments like ESIC, EPFO as and when required and shall keep the data handy and readily available on demand,'' the order issued on Monday stated.

In another order, the Labour Department said a six-member panel has been formed to ''examine and update'' its citizen charter.

The committee will be headed by Deputy Labour Commissioner (Admin) Anita Rana.

''Competent authority has desired that the committee shall finalise and update the citizen charter of the department within two weeks, upload the same on the website of labour department and get the relevant part pasted on the prominent place in the district offices and the HQ,'' the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022