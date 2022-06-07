Three German railway employees under investigation after deadly crash
German prosecutors are investigating three employees of state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn after a deadly train accident in southern Germany last week, police said.
Five people, including two women who had Ukrainian citizenship and a teenager, were killed and more than 40 injured when a regional train derailed in the mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.
Public prosecutors in Munich are investigating the three employees on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, among other things, police said.
