Three German railway employees under investigation after deadly crash

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:59 IST
Three German railway employees under investigation after deadly crash
German prosecutors are investigating three employees of state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn after a deadly train accident in southern Germany last week, police said.

Five people, including two women who had Ukrainian citizenship and a teenager, were killed and more than 40 injured when a regional train derailed in the mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.

Public prosecutors in Munich are investigating the three employees on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, among other things, police said.

