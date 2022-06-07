Left Menu

4 children travelling in Army vehicle injured in HP's Chamba

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

Four children were injured when the Army vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident near Tunuhatti in Chamba district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

There were 24 children inside the vehicle, the official said, adding that they were on their way to attend a summer camp.

The injured children are out of danger, the officer said.

