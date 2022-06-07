4 children travelling in Army vehicle injured in HP's Chamba
07-06-2022
- Country:
- India
Four children were injured when the Army vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident near Tunuhatti in Chamba district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.
There were 24 children inside the vehicle, the official said, adding that they were on their way to attend a summer camp.
The injured children are out of danger, the officer said.
