UP cops reach Tamil Nadu to interrogate man who threatened to blow up six RSS offices

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A joint team of officials from Lucknow police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday reached Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu to interrogate a man who was arrested there for allegedly threatening to blow up six RSS offices, including two in the northern state.

According to an official statement issued by the UP ATS, Raj Muhammad, a resident of Ramalingam Street in Pudukkottai district, was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after he sent a WhatsApp message to a person in Lucknow holding out the threat to two RSS offices in UP and four in Karnataka. The UP ATS said that it got information that a resident of Lucknow had got a link through WhatsApp from an unknown number on his mobile phone to join a group, which spoke about bomb blasts at six RSS offices.

In this connection, a case was registered at Madiaon police station in Lucknow under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act, the statement said.

The ATS traced the number after analysing the WhatsApp link, and then traced the accused person to Tamil Nadu.

After coordinating with the officials of the Tamil Nadu Police, the accused was taken into custody and was interrogated, the statement said.

