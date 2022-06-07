Goa: Police seal illegal spa in Anjuna beach village

The police on Tuesday sealed an illegally operated spa in Anjuna beach village on orders of the North Goa district collector.

The action came a day after the police launched a crackdown on illegal spas and massage parlors operating in Goa on direction of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said Anjuna police had submitted a report to the North Goa collector after raiding the spa operating illegally in their jurisdiction.

The spa was operated by a man who hails from Tamil Nadu without a proper license, he said.

