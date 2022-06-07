Left Menu

Goa: Police seal illegal spa in Anjuna beach village

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:32 IST
The police on Tuesday sealed an illegally operated spa in Anjuna beach village on orders of the North Goa district collector.

The action came a day after the police launched a crackdown on illegal spas and massage parlors operating in Goa on direction of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said Anjuna police had submitted a report to the North Goa collector after raiding the spa operating illegally in their jurisdiction.

The spa was operated by a man who hails from Tamil Nadu without a proper license, he said.

