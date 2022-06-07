3 children die while bathing in pond in UP village

Three children drowned while bathing in a pond here on Tuesday, police said.

Piyush (10), Praveen (9), and Deen Dayal (14) of Suroli village died in the incident that took place at Paikouli Kuti under the Bhaluani police station area, they said.

According to the villagers, one of them ventured into deep waters and the other two tried to save him but failed.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma met the family members of the deceased while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

