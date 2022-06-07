Left Menu

Man held for supplying illegal firearms in Delhi-NCR, western UP

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Tuesday. The accused had previously procured and supplied more than 200 illegal firearms and ammunition in the Delhi-NCR region and western UP, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:00 IST
Man held for supplying illegal firearms in Delhi-NCR, western UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Tuesday. A total of 15 pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said, adding that the accused has been identified as Mange Ram, a resident of Meerut in uttar Pradesh. The police said they received information that a large network that was engaged in manufacturing and supplying of illegal firearms and ammunition was operating in Delhi-NCR and western UP. On Saturday, police got a tip-off that Ram would come to the Delhi-Tronika City Pusta road to supply a big consignment of illegal firearms and ammunition. A raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said. Interrogation revealed that the accused was involved in the illegal trade for the last two years. The accused had previously procured and supplied more than 200 illegal firearms and ammunition in the Delhi-NCR region and western UP, police said. He procured the arms from various associates and manufacturers in Meerut and supplied it in Delhi-NCR and western UP, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022