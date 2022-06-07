Man held for supplying illegal firearms in Delhi-NCR, western UP

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Tuesday. A total of 15 pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said, adding that the accused has been identified as Mange Ram, a resident of Meerut in uttar Pradesh. The police said they received information that a large network that was engaged in manufacturing and supplying of illegal firearms and ammunition was operating in Delhi-NCR and western UP. On Saturday, police got a tip-off that Ram would come to the Delhi-Tronika City Pusta road to supply a big consignment of illegal firearms and ammunition. A raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said. Interrogation revealed that the accused was involved in the illegal trade for the last two years. The accused had previously procured and supplied more than 200 illegal firearms and ammunition in the Delhi-NCR region and western UP, police said. He procured the arms from various associates and manufacturers in Meerut and supplied it in Delhi-NCR and western UP, they said.

