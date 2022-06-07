IMF submits proposal to Centre for promoting trekking activities in Ladakh

Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) has submitted a proposal to the Union Home Ministry for the opening of 141 more peaks for the promotion of mountaineering and trekking activities in the union territory of Ladakh.

The organisation has also proposed conducting the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (ICMF) meeting in Ladakh in 2025 to promote Ladakh as a mountaineering hub, IMF officials said.

“A proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the opening of 141 peaks in addition to the existing 120 open peaks for the promotion of mountaineering and trekking activities in Ladakh,'' Honorary Secretary, IMF, Col (retd) Vijay Singh said on Tuesday.

He told this after calling on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur.

He also proposed conducting the Union Internationale des Associations d'Alpinisme (UIAA) or The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation meeting in Ladakh in 2025 to promote Ladakh as a mountaineering hub.

IMF officials also apprised the LG about the proposal submitted by Sonam Wangyal, a former Indian paramilitary personnel and mountaineer from Ladakh who climbed Mount Everest in 1965 at the age of 23, for the development of an academy, including a climbing wall and arena in Ladakh, and the identification of land for its construction.

Col (retd) Singh briefed about the functioning of the organisation in Ladakh, including its regulatory functions for foreign and Indian mountaineers and trekkers interested in expeditions.

Mathur welcomed the proposal to conduct the UIAA meeting in Ladakh in 2025.

He proposed launching an advanced international-level mountaineering guide course and training for local mountaineering guides as liaison officers (LOs) to build their capacity and enable them to become certified mountain guides and professionals.

The LG suggested collaborating with Indian Institute of Mountaineering and other national and international mountaineering academies and institutions for conducting training programmes for mountaineering guides from Ladakh.

