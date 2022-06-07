Bogtui killings: CBI charge sheet likely in 2 weeks

The CBI on Tuesday told the Calcutta High Court that it hopes to file charge sheets within two weeks in the Bogtui killings that claimed the lives of 10 people, and the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The central agency filed two progress reports in connection with its investigations into the cases.

The high court had ordered a CBI investigation into Sheikh's murder and the retaliatory arson that killed 10 people including women and children.

Submitting the reports, the CBI counsel informed the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj that the investigations were almost complete and the agency hopes to submit charge sheets in both the cases within two weeks.

Assistant Solicitor General Billwadal Bhattacharya submitted the third progress report in its investigation into the killing of 10 people and the second report on Sheikh's murder.

The bench had on March 25 ordered that the probe into the March 21 violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum district be handed over to the CBI from the West Bengal government-appointed special investigation team. The bench subsequently on April 8 ordered that the investigation into the murder of Bhadu Sheikh be also handed over to the CBI from the state police, observing that the second incident prima facie seems to be the fallout of the murder of Sheikh.

