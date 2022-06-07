Schumer gives more time for U.S. Senate gun legislation talks
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he is giving negotiators in the chamber more time to try to reach a deal on gun legislation.
"Senator (Chris) Murphy has asked for some space to have the bipartisan talks continue, and I have given him that space. I look forward to discussing the status of those talks with my colleagues today," Schumer, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor.
