U.S. Treasury says all buying of Russian debt and equity banned under sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department has published advice to U.S. money managers that buying any Russian debt or stocks belonging to Russian firms is banned under Washington's sanctions on Moscow, further tightening curbs on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. "Consistent with our goal to deny Russia the financial resources it needs to continue its brutal war against Ukraine, Treasury has made clear that U.S. persons are prohibited from making new investments in the success of Russia, including through purchases on the secondary market," a Treasury spokesperson said.

The Treasury in guidance published on Monday said executive orders imposing sanctions on Russia "prohibit U.S. persons from purchasing both new and existing debt and equity securities issued by an entity in the Russian Federation."

