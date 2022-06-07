Left Menu

Golf-Woods withdraws from next week's U.S. Open

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 21:30 IST
Tiger Wood said on Tuesday he has decided to withdraw from next week's U.S. Open outside Boston, citing a need for more time to get his body ready for major championship golf.

Woods returned to competition at the Masters in April, 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, then played in last month's PGA Championship where he withdrew in pain after posting a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

